Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Atlanta

20 goals in 4 Atlanta home games

3/5 Seattle away matches with 4+ goals

Back +3.5 Goals



Atlanta Utd v Seattle Sounders

Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Norway last night, Fredrikstad beat Stromsgodset 3-2 so our stake was returned.

We've come to the States today for the MLS game in Atlanta, where we hoping to catch a few goals...

Atlanta's last four home matches have finished 4-2, 3-2, 2-2 and, most recently, 2-3. That's 20 goals at an average of five a game, with both hosts and visitors scoring freely.

Seattle's last road trip brought a 3-2 win over Kansas City, but the defence remains leaky for the Sounders: they've conceded 10 times in their last four away games.

With two shaky defences on show tonight, and a couple of attacks that look capable of piercing them, we'll take the odds-against price on Atlanta serving up Over 3.5 Goals for a fifth straight home game.