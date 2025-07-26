Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Atlanta
Seattle face a battle in the MLS tonight, and Tobias Gourlay's expecting goals
-
20 goals in 4 Atlanta home games
-
3/5 Seattle away matches with 4+ goals
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Atlanta Utd v Seattle Sounders
Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)
In Norway last night, Fredrikstad beat Stromsgodset 3-2 so our stake was returned.
We've come to the States today for the MLS game in Atlanta, where we hoping to catch a few goals...
Atlanta's last four home matches have finished 4-2, 3-2, 2-2 and, most recently, 2-3. That's 20 goals at an average of five a game, with both hosts and visitors scoring freely.
Seattle's last road trip brought a 3-2 win over Kansas City, but the defence remains leaky for the Sounders: they've conceded 10 times in their last four away games.
With two shaky defences on show tonight, and a couple of attacks that look capable of piercing them, we'll take the odds-against price on Atlanta serving up Over 3.5 Goals for a fifth straight home game.
Now read our England v Spain Euro 2025 final preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Women's Euro 2025
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Spain Euro 2025 Final: Basel battle to be tight and tense
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL League Two 2024-2025 Tips: Read our season preview including a 1-24 prediction for every team
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday Football Tips: Strict ref can help 10/1 Bet Builder land