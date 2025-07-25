Football Bet of the Day: Back Stromsgodset to struggle in Norway
Fredrikstad can notch a comfortable home win in the Eliteserien tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Hosts won 3/3 vs bottom-half outfits
-
Visitors conceded 17 in 6 on the road
-
Back hosts to win with something to spare
Fredrikstad v Stromsgodset
Friday 18:00
In Brazil last night, Sao Paulo shut out Juventude 1-0 and our bet went down with the hosts.
We're in Norway today for the Friday-night Eliteserien game between eighth-placed Fredrikstad and 15th-placed Stromsgodset. The visitors have lost 12 of their first 14 league games of the campaign and we see them struggling again this evening...
Fredrikstad are W5-D1-L3 at home this term, and they've been playing many of Norway's stronger teams. Against teams now in the bottom half, they've won 3/3. Against all comers, four of their five wins have been by a margin of at least two goals.
Stromsgodset are W2-D0-L5 on the road, losing all of the most recent four. They've conceded 13 times across those recent four defeats (and 17 times in their last six away days). That backline looks vulnerable again tonight, so we're taking the even money on offer for Fredrikstad -1.0 on the Asian Handicap.
Now read our season preview for EFL League Two here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Women's Euro 2025
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL League Two 2024-2025 Tips: Read our season preview including a 1-24 prediction for every team
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Friday Football Tips: Back corner angle in Norway
-
Football Betting Tips
Germany v Spain: End of the road for belligerent Germany
-
Football Betting Tips
Women's Euro 2025: England 11/4 to defend title with Italy up next in Tuesday's Semi-Final