Football Bet of the Day: Back Stromsgodset to struggle in Norway

Hosts won 3/3 vs bottom-half outfits

Visitors conceded 17 in 6 on the road

Back hosts to win with something to spare



Fredrikstad v Stromsgodset

Friday 18:00

In Brazil last night, Sao Paulo shut out Juventude 1-0 and our bet went down with the hosts.

We're in Norway today for the Friday-night Eliteserien game between eighth-placed Fredrikstad and 15th-placed Stromsgodset. The visitors have lost 12 of their first 14 league games of the campaign and we see them struggling again this evening...

Fredrikstad are W5-D1-L3 at home this term, and they've been playing many of Norway's stronger teams. Against teams now in the bottom half, they've won 3/3. Against all comers, four of their five wins have been by a margin of at least two goals.

Stromsgodset are W2-D0-L5 on the road, losing all of the most recent four. They've conceded 13 times across those recent four defeats (and 17 times in their last six away days). That backline looks vulnerable again tonight, so we're taking the even money on offer for Fredrikstad -1.0 on the Asian Handicap.