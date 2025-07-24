Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Both Teams to Score in Brazil

A Brazilian Football Bet of the Day
BTTS is worth an odds-against punt tonight

Sao Paulo might struggle to contain Juventude in Brazilian Serie A tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Hosts conceded in 5/6

  • Visitors leaked in 6/6

  • Back BTTS

Juventude v Sao Paulo
Thursday 23:00

In Japan yesterday morning, Urawa thrashed Shonan 4-1 to land our first win bet of the day. Then, late at night in Brazil, Chapecoense put four past Volta Redonda to run out 4-2 winners and give us a second winner.

We're staying Brazil today and steeping up to top-tier Serie A. Struggling Juventude are hosting bottom-half Sao Paulo and we like the odds-against price on both teams to find the back of the net...

Outsiders Juventude are W3-D2-L2 at home this season, having netted at least once in 5/7 of those matches. At the other end, they've conceded in 5/7, with BTTS landing in three of the most recent six.

Sao Paulo are even-money favourites for this one, despite being winless on the road to this point in the campaign (D4-L3). They've conceded on each of their last six away days, with BTTS landing in 4/6. We'll take a punt on them to score and concede again tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC2.3

Now read more of Thursday's betting tips here!

Recommended bets

