Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Volta to be vanquished in Brazil

A Brazilian Football Bet of the Day
Chapecoense can take care of business Brazil today

Visiting Volta will struggle to keep up with their hosts in Brazilian Serie B tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • Chapecoense won 5/7 at home recently

  • Volta scored just twice across 9 away trips

  • Back hosts to win

Chapecoense v Volta Redonda
Wednesday 23:30 

Yesterday's bet from Japan is still a live one at the time of writing...

We're in Brazil today for the Serie B game between fifth-placed Chapecoense and 18th-placed Volta Redonda. We like the odds-against price on the hosts to take the three points...

Chapecoense are W5-D1-L2 at home this season, winning five of the last seven. Hosting teams now alongside Volta in the wrong half of the table, Gilmar Dal Pozzo's men are a perfect W4-D0-L0. 

Promoted Volta have struggled at a higher level this season. They're winless in nine on the road (D3-L6) having scored only two goals across all of those outings. They've been shut out in each of the last four and we're backing Chapecoense to send them home with nothing tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back Chapecoense to win

EXC2.2

Now read more of Wednesday's football tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Arsenal seal Gyokeres signing and Mosquera to follow

  • Editor
View of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium
Euro 2025

Euro 2025: England 2/1 after Agyemang and Kelly goals book place in Sunday's final

  • Max Liu
Euro 2025 trophy
Euro 2025

Germany v Spain: End of the road for belligerent Germany

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's best bet in Germany v Spain at Euro 2025

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Germany v Spain: End of the road for belligerent Germany

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Putellas can unlock German defence in 7/2 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Women's Euro 2025: England 11/4 to defend title with Italy up next in Tuesday's Semi-Final

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back 7/1 Bet Builder for big Flamengo v Fluminense derby clash

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman