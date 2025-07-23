Football Bet of the Day: Back Volta to be vanquished in Brazil

Chapecoense won 5/7 at home recently

Volta scored just twice across 9 away trips

Back hosts to win



Chapecoense v Volta Redonda

Wednesday 23:30

Yesterday's bet from Japan is still a live one at the time of writing...

We're in Brazil today for the Serie B game between fifth-placed Chapecoense and 18th-placed Volta Redonda. We like the odds-against price on the hosts to take the three points...

Chapecoense are W5-D1-L2 at home this season, winning five of the last seven. Hosting teams now alongside Volta in the wrong half of the table, Gilmar Dal Pozzo's men are a perfect W4-D0-L0.

Promoted Volta have struggled at a higher level this season. They're winless in nine on the road (D3-L6) having scored only two goals across all of those outings. They've been shut out in each of the last four and we're backing Chapecoense to send them home with nothing tonight.