Football Bet of the Day: Back Urawa for the W
Urawa can inflict more pain on travel-sick Shonan in the Japanese J League, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Urawa won 8/10 at home
-
Shonan lost 6/8 on the road
-
Back hosts to win
Urawa v Shonan
Wednesday 11:30
In Sweden yesterday, Norrkoping and Varnamo said no to Kev's 'No' BTTS bet as the hosts ran out 3-1 winners.
We kick off in Japan, where Wednesday morning's J-League game brings 17th-placed Shonan to eighth-placed Urawa. We fancy the hosts to send the visitors home with nothing...
Urawa are W8-D1-L2 on their own patch this season, winning eight of the last 10. Hosting teams currently in the bottom half of the table (11th or lower) they are a perfect W6-D0-L0, scoring 2+ goals in 5/6.
In contrast, Shonan have lost 6/8 on the road recently. They've failed to score at all on six of their last nine away days and look set to come up short against Urawa. We'll back the hosts for the win.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
