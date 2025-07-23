Wednesday Football Tips: Putellas can unlock German defence in 7/2 Bet Builder

Free-scoring Spain can sink weary Germans

Putellas leads tournament for assists and key passes

Back Bet Builder double at around 7/2 4.50

Germany Women v Spain

Wednesday 23 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Reigning world champions Spain have been the best team at the Women's Euro tournament, winning all four games thus far and scoring 16 goals in the process.

It's fair to say that Germany should provide their toughest test so far but the underdogs may well be about to pay the price for their inability to win their group.

A 4-1 defeat to Sweden meant they had to play France in the quarter-finals and that contest turned into an epic, Germany defending with 10 men for more than 100 minutes before winning on penalties.

That match only took place on Saturday so the Germans may be feeling things physically here (Spain have had an extra day's rest). They've also lost two of their back four - Sarai Linder to injury and Kathrin-Julia Hendrich to suspension - while midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken is also banned.

Heading into a match of this nature withut so many first-choice players is far from ideal.

Spain have looked very good going forward and they should be able to prey on that rejigged defence.

Even if Germany can show the defensive organisation they did on Saturday, those weary legs could well allow Spain to break them down as the game wears on.

How will they do so?

Well, Alexia Putellas has a tournament-leading four assists so far and could be key to unlocking that German defence.

She's had 18 'key passes' - those are passes that lead directly to shots - and that's also puts her top in the tournament list. However, more importantly in terms of this match is that her figure is more than double any of her team-mates.

Given her numbers, it's surprising to see Putellas out at 16/54.20 for an assist when so many of her team-mates are shorter in the market.

Spain also boast the tournament's leading scorer in Esther Gonzalez. Two of Putellas' assists have set up Gonzalez but 11/102.11 about the centre forward in the anytime scorer market looks short enough on this occasion.

Gonzalez is yet to complete 90 minutes so could be off the field in those last 20 minutes which is when I can see Spain taking full control of this game.

I'll therefore stick with Putellas, who has played all bar one minute of the campaign, to assist in a Spain win in 90 minutes - that Bet Builder pays just north of 7/24.50.