Football Bet of the Day: RKM to net in lively encounter
We're heading to Italy tonight, and Kevin Hatchard has constructed a Bet Builder for us at 11/43.75.
-
Empoli dreadful on the road but they often score
-
Kolo Muani in outstanding form since loan move
-
Kolo Muani goal and BTTS a tasty combo at 11/43.75
Juventus v Empoli
Wednesday 26 February, 20:00
We were pretty unlucky last night, as our man Marvin Ducksch lasted just half an hour of Werder Bremen's 2-0 DFB Pokal defeat at third-tier Arminia Bielefeld. Ducksch's early injury killed our goalscorer bet stone dead.
We move on, and our next port of call is Turin, because Juventus are up against Empoli in the Coppa Italia, and I fancy a recent signing to make a big impact.
With Juventus having tumbled out of the Champions League earlier this month against PSV, this cup run has taken on even more importance. Coach Thiago Motta is under pressure, and defeat to Empoli tonight would be an enormous blow to his authority.
Juventus did bounce back to some extent with a hard-fought win at Cagliari. Dusan Vlahovic scored the winner in that one, but it would be a surprise to see him keep out French international Randal Kolo Muani tonight.
Kolo Muani has been a revelation since arriving on loan from PSG. He has netted five goals in his first seven Juve games, including a league brace against tonight's opponents.
Empoli are on dreadful form in the league, having lost nine of their last 11 in the top flight. On the road they have lost four of the last five. Although they have surprisingly knocked out Torino and Fiorentina, I believe their progress will end here at the quarter-final stage.
Kolo Muani is in great form, and is thrilled to be playing after his Paris nightmare. Back him at evens to score, but if he doesn't start, back Both Teams To Score at 2.427/5. Empoli have scored at Atalanta, Inter, Lazio, Bologna and indeed Juventus in the league this term. If you want to be bolder, double them up on a Bet Builder at 11/43.75.
Recommended bets
