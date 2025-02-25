Football Bet of the Day: Marvellous Marvin can hit the net

Arminia have knocked out two Bundesliga teams

Ducksch a value option to score at 13/8 2.63

Arminia Bielefeld v Werder Bremen

Tuesday 25 February, 19:45

Roma did the business for us in style last night, as their 4-0 win over rock-bottom Monza gave us a winner on the Asian Handicap market. We'll head across to Germany now, because Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are looking to avoid an upset as they face third-tier side Arminia Bielefeld.

It wasn't that long ago that Arminia were in the top division in Germany, with current Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega between the posts. But the team from the Alm tumbled through the divisions in double-quick time, dropping to the Dritte Liga, the third tier of German football.

Now Arminia, coached by former Verl boss Michel Kniat, are having a great campaign. They are fourth in the Dritte Liga, just five points off an automatic promotion place. In the DFB Pokal they have been extraordinary, knocking out Bundesliga sides Union Berlin and Freiburg. It's a similar run to Saarbrücken's from last term, when they knocked out Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Mönchengladbach and even Bayern as a third-tier team.

Werder Bremen are the favourites here, and reaching the cup semi-finals would be a major boost after a horrible run of four defeats in six in the Bundesliga. Friday night's 5-0 hammering at Freiburg was particularly bad, but for our purposes it might provide a useful backlash.

I'm not willing to back Werder to win at odds-on, but I will back their best striker Marvin Ducksch to score at 13/82.63. Ducksch has netted seven goals this term, and five of those have been away from home. Now you might think seven is a low number, but he remains the focal point of this attack, and he has scored in three of his last ten matches. Against third-tier opposition, he should get some chances.