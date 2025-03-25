Football Bet of the Day: Iranian party could be tamed

Uzbeks have twice held Iran to 0-0 draws in these qualifiers

Iran only need a point to reach 2026 finals

Hosts a touch too short at odds-on

Iran v Uzbekistan

Tuesday 25 March, 16:00

Our old pal Tobias gave us the perfect start to the week last night, as his boys Cordoba held Zaragoza to a 1-1 draw, and they weren't that far from a win at La Romareda.

We'll rack up the air miles now, because we're off to Iran for what could be a pivotal World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan. These are the top two in their section, and both are on course to qualify for the expanded World Cup.

Uzbekistan have never previously qualified for the World Cup finals, and making it to North America's 2026 jamboree would be a major achievement for them. Sadly, their Slovenian coach Srecko Katanec, who has done so much of the groundwork, has had to resign from his position on health grounds.

There are some notable players in this Uzbek side. Captain and record scorer Eldor Shomurodov plays for Roma in Serie A, young centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov has just moved to Manchester City for big money, and Esteghlal winger Jaloliddin Masharipov is a true entertainer.

Uzbekistan have held Iran to two goalless draw in the countries' last two meetings, and both were part of the 2026 qualifying campaign. Their only defeat in this section of qualifying was a 3-2 loss in Qatar, and even that was down to a last-gasp winner.

Iran don't need to win this, as only a point is required to see them once again reach the World Cup finals. They have been the class of the field, claiming 19 points from an available 21, with that goalless draw in Uzbekistan the only smudge on their record.

Iran could be without star striker Mehdi Taremi, as the Inter forward is struggling for full fitness and was an unused substitute in the win over UAE a few days ago. With Taremi on the sidelines, Iran will have to work hard to win this game against a side that digs in well and has lost just two of its last 13 away games in all competitions.

I can see this meandering towards a draw that would see Iran qualify and see Uzbekistan at least move to the cusp of securing their World Cup dream. At 1.981/1, I'm happy to lay the home side.