Football Bet of the Day: Back Cordoba to avoid defeat

Hosts won 1 in 9 on own patch

Visitors unbeaten in 7 away

Back Cordoba not to lose



Zaragoza v Cordoba

Monday 19:30

In Valencia last night, our man Nico Williams fired in seven shots (three on target) but couldn't find the back of the net as the hosts drew 3-3 with Netherlands and eventually came through on penalties.

We're staying in Spain for this evening's Segunda Division game between 18th-placed Real Zaragoza and 11th-placed Cordoba. We're backing the visitors to take at least a point back home...

Gabi's Zaragoza have won just once in nine league outings at La Romareda (W1-D4-D4). The sole success came against Racing Ferrol, who are currently down in 21st place.

After a horrible start to the campaign, Cordoba are now unbeaten in seven away from home. Since drawing 1-1 at league leaders Levante, they have won 5/6. That run includes four straight wins over teams now alongside Zaragoza in the bottom seven. For today's game, we'll take the odds-against price on Cordoba 0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap.