Football Bet of the Day: Back Cordoba to avoid defeat

Spain football fans and flags
The eyes of Spain are on Zaragoza tonight

Zaragoza may struggle to get past Cordoba in Spain's Segunda Division this evening, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Hosts won 1 in 9 on own patch

  • Visitors unbeaten in 7 away

  • Back Cordoba not to lose

Zaragoza v Cordoba
Monday 19:30 

In Valencia last night, our man Nico Williams fired in seven shots (three on target) but couldn't find the back of the net as the hosts drew 3-3 with Netherlands and eventually came through on penalties.

We're staying in Spain for this evening's Segunda Division game between 18th-placed Real Zaragoza and 11th-placed Cordoba. We're backing the visitors to take at least a point back home...

Gabi's Zaragoza have won just once in nine league outings at La Romareda (W1-D4-D4). The sole success came against Racing Ferrol, who are currently down in 21st place. 

After a horrible start to the campaign, Cordoba are now unbeaten in seven away from home. Since drawing 1-1 at league leaders Levante, they have won 5/6. That run includes four straight wins over teams now alongside Zaragoza in the bottom seven. For today's game, we'll take the odds-against price on Cordoba 0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap.

Recommended Bet

Back Cordoba 0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap

EXC2.22

Now read our England v Latvia match preview here!

Recommended bets

