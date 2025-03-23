Football Bet of the Day: Back Nico to notch for Spain

Nico Williams fired in 3 shots on target in 1st leg

He's scored in 3/4 for club and country

Back Nico to net again today



Spain v Netherlands

Sunday 19:45

In the MLS last night, Orlando City thrashed DC United 4-1 to land our Over 3.5 Goals bet and put us into profit for the week.

We're spending Sunday back in Spain. The European champions are hosting Netherlands in the second leg of a Nations League playoff. The tie is evenly poised at 2-2 and the hosts are odds-on favourites to progress after 90 minutes.

In recent years, the Dutch have often struggled to beat the biggest teams in international football. Last year, they lost to Germany in Germany a couple of times last year, as well as to England in Germany during the Euros. In 2023, they were thrashed 4-0 by France in Paris in a Euro qualifier.

Spain are worthy favourites. Friendlies aside, they haven't lost anywhere for two years. Under Luis de la Fuente, they have won 8/8 competitive home matches.

However, the Dutch might just be becoming a bogey team for La Roja. The Oranje are now W2-D2-L0 in head to heads since Spain beat them 1-0 in the 2010 World Cup final.

Instead of the match result, we're focusing on an individual player. Nico Williams opened the scoring in Rotterdam on Thursday and fired in three on-target shots during the 90 minutes.

The Athletic Bilbao man has now scored in the three of his last four matches for club and country. Starting from out wide, he won't be leading the goalscorer markets for this game, but he's in form and looks a value bet as he goes up against a Dutch side still missing its regular right-back Denzel Dumfries.