Nations League Quarter-Finals Tips: Back Danes to pull off 16/5 shock

France v Croatia - Visitors can score crucial away goal

France have something of a mountain to climb when they host Croatia in the second-leg of this Nations League quarter-final.

Croatia won the first-leg 2-0 in a surprise result. Goals from Ante Budimir and the evergreen Ivan Perisic won the game for the Croats, despite the French dominating possession and having double the amount of shots during the game.

While France should win this won with home advantage, Croatia will be confident and have proved that they can have success, even without much of the ball. A France win and both teams to score is 13/53.60 and if the visitors can get on the scoresheet, they have a great chance of progressing.

Recommended Bet France to beat Croatia and both teams to score SBK 13/5

Germany v Italy - Italian will continue scoring streak

Germany hold the advantage when they host Italy on Sunday.

It was the Italians who took an early lead during the first-leg, through Sandro Tonali. Yet Germany were able to fight back in the second-half, with Joshua Kimmich teeing up goals for both Tim Kleindienst and Leon Goretzka, to secure a 2-1 win. This extended Germany's unbeaten run since Euro 2024 to seven games (W5 D2).

Italy have scored in all seven of their games since that tournament, against largely top class opposition. With Germany needing only a draw to progress, ignore the result and go for both teams to score at 9/101.90.

Recommended Bet Back Germany and Italy to both score SBK 9/10

Portugal v Denmark - Danes can progress

Portugal will be looking to make their home advantage count against Denmark.

They will have to perform much better than was the case in the first-leg. Though the Portuguese had 56% of the possession, they only managed to have two shots on target, compared to Denmark's nine. The more clinical Danes were able to win the game 1-0 thanks to a late strike from Rasmus Hojlund and his Manchester United teammate Christian Eriksen also twice went close for the Scandinavians.

Denmark were able to get away draws at Switzerland and Serbia during the Nations League, while they came close to doing the same at Spain, before conceding a late goal. With Portugal having shown so little in attack in the first-leg, the draw looks overpriced at 16/54.20.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal and Denmark to draw SBK 16/5

Spain v Netherlands - Hosts will secure victory

Spain showed their fighting spirit to avoid a first-leg defeat away in the Netherlands.

The Euro 2024 winners were 2-1 down, after Nico Williams' strike was cancelled out by goals from Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders, but a 93rd minute equaliser from Mikel Merino levelled the scores at 2-2. Based on the Netherlands' Nations League results, that goal may have killed off any chances of them progressing. The Dutch failed to win any of their three away games, losing to Germany and drawing against both Hungary and Bosnia.

Spain last lost on Spanish spoil in 2022 and should get the win they need to move through to the semi-finals. With the visitors having proved their ability to score, back a Spain win and over 2.5 goals at 13/82.63.