Nations League Quarter-Finals Tips: Back Danes to pull off 16/5 shock
Dan Fitch fancies Denmark to claim a valuable away draw in Portugal, as he brings us tips for all four of Sunday's Nations League quarter-finals...
-
French will concede again
-
Italian job difficult against in-form Germans
-
Danes can get the result they need
-
Spain will claim home win
France v Croatia - Visitors can score crucial away goal
Sunday, 19:45
Live on Amazon Video PPV
France have something of a mountain to climb when they host Croatia in the second-leg of this Nations League quarter-final.
Croatia won the first-leg 2-0 in a surprise result. Goals from Ante Budimir and the evergreen Ivan Perisic won the game for the Croats, despite the French dominating possession and having double the amount of shots during the game.
While France should win this won with home advantage, Croatia will be confident and have proved that they can have success, even without much of the ball. A France win and both teams to score is 13/53.60 and if the visitors can get on the scoresheet, they have a great chance of progressing.
Germany v Italy - Italian will continue scoring streak
Sunday, 19:45
Live on Amazon Video PPV
Germany hold the advantage when they host Italy on Sunday.
It was the Italians who took an early lead during the first-leg, through Sandro Tonali. Yet Germany were able to fight back in the second-half, with Joshua Kimmich teeing up goals for both Tim Kleindienst and Leon Goretzka, to secure a 2-1 win. This extended Germany's unbeaten run since Euro 2024 to seven games (W5 D2).
Italy have scored in all seven of their games since that tournament, against largely top class opposition. With Germany needing only a draw to progress, ignore the result and go for both teams to score at 9/101.90.
Portugal v Denmark - Danes can progress
Sunday, 19:45
Live on Amazon Video PPV
Portugal will be looking to make their home advantage count against Denmark.
They will have to perform much better than was the case in the first-leg. Though the Portuguese had 56% of the possession, they only managed to have two shots on target, compared to Denmark's nine. The more clinical Danes were able to win the game 1-0 thanks to a late strike from Rasmus Hojlund and his Manchester United teammate Christian Eriksen also twice went close for the Scandinavians.
Denmark were able to get away draws at Switzerland and Serbia during the Nations League, while they came close to doing the same at Spain, before conceding a late goal. With Portugal having shown so little in attack in the first-leg, the draw looks overpriced at 16/54.20.
Spain v Netherlands - Hosts will secure victory
Sunday, 19:45
Live on Amazon Video PPV
Spain showed their fighting spirit to avoid a first-leg defeat away in the Netherlands.
The Euro 2024 winners were 2-1 down, after Nico Williams' strike was cancelled out by goals from Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders, but a 93rd minute equaliser from Mikel Merino levelled the scores at 2-2. Based on the Netherlands' Nations League results, that goal may have killed off any chances of them progressing. The Dutch failed to win any of their three away games, losing to Germany and drawing against both Hungary and Bosnia.
Spain last lost on Spanish spoil in 2022 and should get the win they need to move through to the semi-finals. With the visitors having proved their ability to score, back a Spain win and over 2.5 goals at 13/82.63.
Now read Big Winners on Betfair: 90 Minute Payout helps punter turn £1 into £1.7K
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed
-
Football Betting Tips
Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16