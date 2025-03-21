Big Winners

Big Winners on Betfair: 90 Minute Payout helps punter turn £1 into £1.7K

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Luka Modric playing for Croatia
Modric's Croatia were among the teams the £1.7K Betfair winner backed on Thursday

This week's international football got off to a great start for one Betfair punter who won over £1.7K thanks to the 90 Minute Payout...

  • 90 Minute Guarantee helps punter win £1.7K

  • Six-fold international football acca pays out from £1 stake

  • Merino's late equaliser can't wreck bet thanks to Guarantee

Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee came to the rescue on Thursday evening and helped a football punter win more than £1.7K from a £1 stake.

It was a remarkable way to get this week's international football underway for the bettor who place a six-fold acca on the evening's matches in the Nations League.

The 90 Minute Payout means that, if you backed a team that are winning on 90 minutes, your bet will be paid out no matter what happens in added time.

And that was exactly what happened as the bettor correctly called the outcomes of five matches, including  Croatia's win over France and Scotland's impressive victory away to Greece. 

It could have all been different, however, without the 90 Minute Guarantee. Fortunately, the bettor had taken advantage of the option that was introduced by Betfair at the start of last season and has been saving bets ever since.

Mikel Merino's added time equaliser for Spain against the Netherlands would have ordinarily scuppered the acca which had the Orange to win. But because they were ahead at 90 minutes, and the punter had used the guarantee, the bet was a winner.

Tonight, the international football continues with England's first match under Thomas Tuchel taking centre stage when Albania visit Wembley. Here's hoping last night's big winner was just the first we will see this weekend.

Now read Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the start of England's new era under Thomas Tuchel

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Max Liu

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Women's Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Bet now on UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman