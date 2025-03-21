Big Winners on Betfair: 90 Minute Payout helps punter turn £1 into £1.7K

90 Minute Guarantee helps punter win £1.7K

Six-fold international football acca pays out from £1 stake

Merino's late equaliser can't wreck bet thanks to Guarantee

Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee came to the rescue on Thursday evening and helped a football punter win more than £1.7K from a £1 stake.

It was a remarkable way to get this week's international football underway for the bettor who place a six-fold acca on the evening's matches in the Nations League.

The 90 Minute Payout means that, if you backed a team that are winning on 90 minutes, your bet will be paid out no matter what happens in added time.

And that was exactly what happened as the bettor correctly called the outcomes of five matches, including Croatia's win over France and Scotland's impressive victory away to Greece.

£1 ➡️ £1,719.07 🤯



This six-fold was a winner with 90 Minute Guarantee despite Mikel Merino's 93rd minute equaliser! pic.twitter.com/SfrKXB37ez -- Betfair (@Betfair) March 21, 2025

It could have all been different, however, without the 90 Minute Guarantee. Fortunately, the bettor had taken advantage of the option that was introduced by Betfair at the start of last season and has been saving bets ever since.

Mikel Merino's added time equaliser for Spain against the Netherlands would have ordinarily scuppered the acca which had the Orange to win. But because they were ahead at 90 minutes, and the punter had used the guarantee, the bet was a winner.

Tonight, the international football continues with England's first match under Thomas Tuchel taking centre stage when Albania visit Wembley. Here's hoping last night's big winner was just the first we will see this weekend.