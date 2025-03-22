Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to overflow in Orlando
Tobias Gourlay fancies Orlando City and DC United to put on a show in the MLS tonight
-
12 goals in first 2 Orlando home games of season
-
4+ goals in 7/9 DC away matches
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Orlando City v DC United
Saturday 23:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)
In Spain last night, Burgos beat Almeria 3-1 to land our BTTS bet.
We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch one of tonight's games in the MLS. Oscar Pareja's Orlando City are hosting Troy Lesesne's DC United and we reckon it's one worth staying up for...
Orlando City's first two home games of the new campaign have brought a 2-4 defeat to Philadelphia and a 4-2 success over Toronto. Home and away, the Lions have scored and conceded in each of the first four rounds of the MLS, and we'd expect that trend to extend to today.
DC United's opening away trip brought a 2-2 draw at Chicago Fire. Since the start of last season, 11 of their 18 road games have now delivered Over 3.5 Goals, an outcome that's on offer at an odds-against price for this one. We'll take the Eagles to fly high again in Orlando.
Recommended bets
