Football Bet of the Day: Eagles' star to twinkle again

Holstein Kiel v Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday 29 September, 14:30

We had to wait until just after half-time, but Lois Openda delivered the goal we wanted in Leipzig's 4-0 win over Augsburg yesterday, and we are back on track for the week. We'll stay in Germany and head north, because newly-promoted Holstein Kiel are in action against Eintracht Frankfurt, and there's an on-fire Frankfurt forward who is capable of getting on the scoresheet.

Holstein Kiel are competing in the Bundesliga for the first time, and they are finding life tough. In their last home game they faced a rampant Bayern Munich, conceding a goal after 15 seconds on their way to a 6-1 defeat. They have leaked 13 goals in four Bundesliga matches, conceding at least twice in each game, and even in their DFP Pokal win at lower-league Alemannia Aachen they still conceded two goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt threw away a 3-1 lead in the last five minutes of their 3-3 draw with Viktoria Plzen in midweek, but the game featured another excellent display from former PSG forward Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman scored a beautifully-taken opener, and he now has four goals and four assists in all competitions in just six appearances. Although he moved to PSG too early in his career, it wouldn't surprise me if the French giants go back in for him in a couple of years, and he's the kind of young talent they now seem to be building their team around.

Given Ekitike's excellent form and Hosltein Kiel's leaky defence, I'm more than happy to keep this simple and back Ekitike to score at any time at 2.747/4 on the Exchange.