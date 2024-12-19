Football Bet of the Day: Home backers should go and Heid-enheim

Heidenheim have lost nine of last ten

St Gallen have improved on the road

Hosts too short at 1.67 4/6

Heidenheim v St Gallen

Thursday 19 December, 20:00

We'll now take aim at the UEFA Conference League, which ends its league phase in dramatic fashion tonight. German side Heidenheim could still qualify for the top eight with a win against Swiss side St Gallen, but their awful form means it's hard to justify backing them to win any game in any competition at present.

We'll now take aim at the UEFA Conference League, which ends its league phase in dramatic fashion tonight. German side Heidenheim could still qualify for the top eight with a win against Swiss side St Gallen, but their awful form means it's hard to justify backing them to win any game in any competition at present.

Heidenheim qualified for Europe last season in what was their first ever season in the Bundesliga. However, that success came at a cost. Star striker Tim Kleindienst was recruited by Borussia Mönchengladbach, while set-piece king Jan-Niklas Beste made a move to Benfica. Without their top scorer and top assist provider from last term, Frank Schmidt's plucky underdogs have struggled badly.

FCH have lost seven games in a row in all competitions, and if you go back further it's a run of nine defeats in ten outings. Schmidt's side have lost five of their last six at the Voith Arena, and haven't won there since the first week of October.

St Gallen have struggled at home and abroad this term, but they could still qualify for the playoff round if they win and other results go their way. They have only lost two of their last six away games, and have actually won three of those games, including a decent 2-0 win at Zurich.

I just can't get on board with backing Heidenheim to win this at 1.674/6, so let's lay them.