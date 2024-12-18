Football Bet of the Day: Seahorses can at least score

Atalanta full of goals and have won last ten in Serie A

Cesena have scored in all but two of their games

BTTS a generous price at 2.36 11/8

Atalanta v Cesena

Wednesday 18 January, 17:45

Live on Premier Sports

Spanish eyes were smiling last night, as Zaragoza and Real Oviedo delivered a five-goal thriller which landed our odds-against BTTS bet with room to spare. Same bet, different country now, as I fancy both teams to find the net as Atalanta face Cesena in the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta, who won the Europa League last term under inspirational coach Gian Piero Gasperini, are top of Serie A after a club-record sequence of ten wins. That set of victories includes successes against Napoli, Roma and Milan. La Dea are also enjoying the Champions League, despite a recent 3-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid.

Atalanta's success means they are fighting on a number of fronts, and they have a strong recent record in the Coppa Italia, but there's no doubt that Gasperini will have to rotate his squad here. There'll be a busy festive period which will include the Supercoppa against Inter, so Atalanta's winter break will be just over a week.

Tonight's opponents are Cesena, who are pushing for promotion. That's a big surprise, as the Seahorses only came up from the third tier last season, and now they are fifth in Serie B. What's useful for our purposes is looking at how often Michele Mignani's team score at least once - they have found the net in 18 of their 20 matches in all competitions.

Atalanta are unlikely to play a full-strength team here, so I'll back Both Teams To Score at a chunky 2.3611/8. That has paid out in 13 of Cesena's 20 competitive matches, and 11 of Atalanta's last 21, although they won't have a full-strength defence out this evening.