Football Bet of the Day: Spartans to flex their muscles
After kicking off the week with back-to-back winners, Kevin Hatchard thinks he's found another in Malta.
-
Hamrun Spartans are the champions
-
Hosts have lost one of last 32 home games in the league
-
Newly-promoted visitors face tough test
Hamrun Spartans v Melita
Wednesday 28 August, 19:30
Our boys Stuttgart did us proud last night, as a 5-0 victory at second-tier Preussen Münster included an Ermedin Demirovic strike and landed our odds-against Bet Builder with room to spare. We'll take the money and run to Malta, because the champions Hamrun Spartans have a seemingly winnable game against newly-promoted Melita.
Hamrun Spartans won the league by five points last term, securing their tenth league title in the process. They have made a solid start to this campaign, beating Zabbar St. Patrick 3-1 and then drawing 1-1 with title rivals Floriana.
Spartans' record at the Victor Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun is very strong. They have lost just one of their last 32 home matches in the Maltese Premier League, and they have won 24 of those games. 23 of the 32 outings have featured at least two goals.
Melita won their top-flight place by finishing top of the Challenge League last term, and they have claimed four points from their first two games at a new level. Brazilian striker Andre has made a great start to the campaign, netting three goals across his first two appearances.
However, even though Melita are in good spirits, it's worth noting they needed a last-gasp leveller in their 3-3 draw at Floriana, and I believe they'll find it tougher in Hamrun. Spartans have an excellent home record and overall they have won 14 of their last 19 games in the Maltese top flight.
I'll back Hamrun Spartans to win and Over 1.5 Goals on the Bet Builder at 1.9420/21.
Back Hamrun Spartans to win and Over 1.5 Goals @
Now read our latest Premier League coverage here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Spartans to flex their muscles
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Cup Tips: 15/4 Burnley to beat Wolves one of six best bets
-
Football Betting Tips
Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Why Wolves should be backed to beat Nottingham Forest
-
Football Betting Tips
La Liga Tips: Back Mbappe and Real Madrid to overpower Las Palmas
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Back Lewandowski & Lejeune in 7/1 Bet Builder