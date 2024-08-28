Football Bet of the Day: Spartans to flex their muscles

Hamrun Spartans are the champions

Hosts have lost one of last 32 home games in the league

Newly-promoted visitors face tough test

Hamrun Spartans v Melita

Wednesday 28 August, 19:30

Our boys Stuttgart did us proud last night, as a 5-0 victory at second-tier Preussen Münster included an Ermedin Demirovic strike and landed our odds-against Bet Builder with room to spare. We'll take the money and run to Malta, because the champions Hamrun Spartans have a seemingly winnable game against newly-promoted Melita.

Hamrun Spartans won the league by five points last term, securing their tenth league title in the process. They have made a solid start to this campaign, beating Zabbar St. Patrick 3-1 and then drawing 1-1 with title rivals Floriana.

Spartans' record at the Victor Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun is very strong. They have lost just one of their last 32 home matches in the Maltese Premier League, and they have won 24 of those games. 23 of the 32 outings have featured at least two goals.

Melita won their top-flight place by finishing top of the Challenge League last term, and they have claimed four points from their first two games at a new level. Brazilian striker Andre has made a great start to the campaign, netting three goals across his first two appearances.

However, even though Melita are in good spirits, it's worth noting they needed a last-gasp leveller in their 3-3 draw at Floriana, and I believe they'll find it tougher in Hamrun. Spartans have an excellent home record and overall they have won 14 of their last 19 games in the Maltese top flight.

I'll back Hamrun Spartans to win and Over 1.5 Goals on the Bet Builder at 1.9420/21.