Greece v Northern Ireland

Tuesday 27 September, 19:45

Live on FreeSports

Las Palmas did their bit for us last night, as their 2-0 win over Granada landed the Double Chance and the Under 3.5 Goals, but the visitors ruined our Bet Builder by helping to push us over the 10.5 corners line.

We switch our attention back to international football, because Greece are up against Northern Ireland in the Nations League, and the two sides have had contrasting fortunes.

Northern Ireland and their manager Ian Baraclough were under serious pressure going into their last match against Kosovo, with the prospect of relegation looming large. Vedat Muriqi put the visitors in front at Windsor Park, but a stirring comeback saw Northern Ireland equalise on 82 minutes through Gavin Whyte, before Josh Magennis struck a stoppage-time winner.

That victory kept Baraclough's men in with a chance of avoiding relegation from League C, but there is still work to do to stay ahead of the bottom side Cyprus. Northern Ireland have only won three of their last 12 internationals, and on the road they have lost three of their last five, losing in Switzerland (2-0), Bulgaria (2-1) and Kosovo (3-2).

Greece have a much rosier outlook. They have won promotion to League B with room to spare, and have racked up four wins from five matches in this run of Nations league fixtures. Although they lost to Cyprus last time out, their home record in this competition is worthy of respect. Greece have won five of their eight UNL home matches, and they have kept a clean sheet in all but one of those games.

Northern Ireland stalwart Jonny Evans is set for his 100th cap, while Conor McMenamin is once again available after missing the Kosovo game while the FA investigated a controversial social media post from his youth.

Greece boss Gus Poyet insists his side will take the game 100% seriously, and they are boosted by the return of Georgios Giakoumakis and Petros Mantalos from suspension.

We can back Greece to win and Under 3.5 Goals using the Sportsbook at 2.47/5, and I think that's a fair price. None of Greece's 17 UNL games have featured more than three goals, and I don't anticipate many fireworks here in what should be a physical battle.