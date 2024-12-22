Football Bet of the Day: Portuguese champs to slip again

Sporting have slowed down since Amorim departure

Gil Vicente hard to beat on home soil

Hosts can be given a +1.5 start on the Asian Handicap

Gil Vicente v Sporting

Sunday 22 December, 20:30

Patrik Schick stole the show last night with a four-goal salvo as Bayer Leverkusen demolished Freiburg 5-1, but our boy Florian Wirtz managed a goal too, despite missing a first-half penalty. We're guaranteed a profit for the week, so let's try to sign off in style in Portugal, before our chum Tobias Gourlay takes over for the festive period.

Gil Vicente are up against the Portuguese champions Sporting, who have suffered something of a wobble since coach Ruben Amorim defected to Manchester United. Amorim's replacement is the former B-team coach Joao Pereira, and he has won just three of his seven games, with two of those victories coming in the Taca da Portugal.

Sporting were torn apart by Arsenal in a 5-1 defeat in the Champions League, but more concerning are the losses to unheralded sides like Santa Clara and Moreirense in the league. Before Amorim left, Sporting had won all of their league games, but now they are just a point ahead of Benfica in the title race, and two clear of Porto.

Gil Vicente have had a full week to prepare this game, and they have won their last two matches against Nacional and Farense. That has boosted them to tenth in the division, and they have lost just five of their last 15 competitive matches.

Gil Vicente are a tough team to knock over at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos. They have lost just one of their last eight league games at home, and if you go back further it's just five defeats in 25. With Sporting well short of their best under new management, I'll back the hosts +1.5 here on the Asian Handicap at 1.8810/11.