Football Bet of the Day: Go with the Flo

Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg

Saturday 21 December, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Cartagena came through for us in Spain last night, as they held Albacete to a drab goalless draw. We're firmly in the black for the week, so let's push on with a pick from the Bundesliga.

The pressure is on the champions Bayer Leverkusen to deliver after last night's 5-1 win for title rivals Bayern Munich over RB Leipzig. The gap between the two clubs is now seven points, and Xabi Alonso's men daren't lose ground ahead of the winter break.

Leverkusen have been on the charge in recent weeks. They have won their last seven games in all competitions, racking up 18 goals in the process. At the BayArena they have rattled off four straight competitive victories, scoring 13 times across those matches.

There are strong rumours that key player Florian Wirtz will sign a new contract in the coming days, and he's been in sparkling form again. The Germany star has scored 11 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this term, and at 21 years old, he has the world at his feet.

I fancy Wirtz to score again here at 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Freiburg are having a strong season under new coach Julian Schuster, but they have already lost 4-0 at Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 at Bayern and 3-1 at RB Leipzig, so they are struggling to bridge the quality gap against the big hitters.