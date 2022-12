Frosinone top of the table

Pisa have only won five out of 16 in the league

Frosinone v Pisa

Sunday 11 December, 19:30

We were a controversial Cody Gakpo effort on target away from success in our Bet Builder on Friday (I still maintain his header should have counted), and Morocco's heroic efforts took us down yesterday, but we are still in profit for the week.

We'll wrap up with a game from the Italian second tier, because the leaders Frosinone are in action against Pisa, and I believe they can strengthen their position in top spot.

Frosinone went into this latest round of matches six points clear at the top of Serie B, and they have won 11 of their 16 league games. They have the best defence in the division, with just 10 goals conceded. Only Reggina and today's opponents Pisa have better attacking records.

At Frosinone's Stadio Benito Stirpe, they have won six of their seven league games this term, and they have kept clean sheets in all of those victories. The only goals they have conceded at home were in the last home match, and they were only denied a victory against Cagliari by a last gasp equaliser.

Pisa are on a good unbeaten run of 11 games at the moment, but they struggle to take maximum points on the road. They have been held to draws in their last four away games, and their only win on their travels was at the bottom side Perugia. Overall, they have won just five of their 16 games.

Frosinone are the better side, and even though backing odds-on shots to win at home is rarely a sustainable strategy, I'm willing to make an exception here.