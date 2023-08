Bacha has assisted in both of her WWC games so far

French star also 2-from-2 for 2+ shots

Bet Builder at 13/2 looks too big

France v Morocco

Tuesday 8 August, 12:00

Live on BBC One

When Selma Bacha left France's final World Cup warm-up game on a stretcher, things didn't look good for her - or France.

Yet a quick recovery has seen her return to a team in which she is a genuine attacking star.

The 22-year-old plays wide on the left and while she's played at left-back at times in the past, this tournament has seen her much further forward and she was essentially a left-winger in the last group game against Panama.

France were hot favourites to win that one and duly did, 6-3.

They are again a short price here - 1/81.12 - against a team who helped put Germany out.

However, it is the Moroccans' 6-0 loss to the Germans in their opening game which should be a concern to them here - France also have the sort of quality which is capable of dismantling teams.

At the very least, France should dominate possession - that enjoyed 72% of the ball against both Jamaica and Panama in the group stage - and the best way to get with them is to back Bacha.

She's had an assist in both games so far and will drive forward down that left-hand side. She's a great crosser of the ball and also takes some set-pieces.

A quote of 7/24.40 for an assist in a game France are odds-on to score three times is too big.

For our Bet Builder, I'll add in 2+ shots for the Lyon star.

Again, Bacha landed this in both group-stage appearances, hitting four against Brazil and two against Panama before she was withdrawn at half time to rest up for this one.

She also delivered on this bet comfortably in both knockout games at least year's European Championships, despite coming off the bench each time.

Significantly, Bacha is exactly the sort of player France will turn to if the Moroccans sit deep and try to deny the French space in behind.

She loves a shot from distance and it's not hard to envisage her take a shot or two from outside the box in this contest.

The double pays around 13/27.40 which looks good value.

