France v Belgium: Back Bet Builder that features both sides looking to attack

France reeling after Italy loss

Belgium started Nations League with Israel win

Lukaku understudy at the heart of Bet Builder

France v Belgium

Monday 09 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

It's been a really good month or so for this column, and our mate Tobias nailed another profitable week, despite Bulgaria's 1-0 win over Northern Ireland yesterday nixing his BTTS bet. We'll kick off the week by heading to Lyon, because France are looking to bounce back from a bizarre defeat to Italy, and Belgium are the next opponents for Les Bleus.

France took the lead against Italy after just 12 seconds through Bradley Barcola, but then collapsed to a 3-1 loss. Not only did Didier Deschamps' side fail to consistently threaten in attack, they looked very vulnerable defensively. In some peoples' eyes Deschamps is already on thin ice, but the long-serving coach has the support of the federation, and he had never cared what his detractors think.

Deschamps will rotate this team, and he has already confirmed that captain Kylian Mbappé will be rested. Bradley Barcola and Antoine Griezmann will also drop out, while teenage midfielder Warren Zaire Emery is out with a calf injury. There is conversely good news about PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani, who has recovered from illness and is in line to start. The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker has scored in two of his three appearances for PSG this term.

Belgium saw their Euro 2024 dream ended by France in the round of 16 in the summer, as Kolo Muani forced veteran defender Jan Vertonghen into a late own goal. Despite another disappointment at a major tournament, the Belgian FA remain optimistic, and they plan to persist with coach Domenico Tedesco until at least the World Cup finals (should Belgium qualify).

Les Diables Rouges beat Israel 3-1 in their Nations League opener, a game played in Hungary due to security concerns. The ever-influential Kevin de Bruyne scored twice, as Belgium powered to victory in the second half. With Romelu Lukaku having asked to be left out of this squad while he acclimatises to life at new club Napoli, Leipzig striker Lois Openda led the line, and although he missed a penalty he caught the eye with his all-round play.

I'll put together a Bet Builder here which pays out at 3.66133/50 on the Sportsbook. Firstly, let's back Openda to have a shot on target. The speedy forward has made a superb start to the season with RB Leipzig, and he scored twice in their incredible comeback win at Bayer Leverkusen recently, a game which dealt the German champions their first domestic defeat since May 2023.

I'll then back France's right-back Jules Koundé to commit a foul. There's a good chance he'll be up against the tricky Jeremy Doku, and when these two teams met at Euro 2024, Doku was fouled five times. In fact, the Manchester City winger has been fouled 11 times across his last three internationals.

Finally I'll back PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé to have two shots or more. He has had multiple shots in three of his last five internationals, and for PSG he's racked up eight goal attempts in three Ligue 1 games this term.

If one of these players misses out for whatever reason, then simply back Both Teams To Score at 1.855/6. France looked very vulnerable defensively against Italy, but I'm also concerned about a lack of solidity in Belgium's back line after a shaky display against Israel.