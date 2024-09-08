Bulgaria v Northern Ireland Tips: Back Irish to irritate Iliev's hosts

Bulgaria conceded in last 8 Nations League home games



Irish scored in last 6 outings

Back BTTS



Bulgaria v Northern Ireland

Sunday 17:00 (Live on Premier Player)

In Eindhoven last night, the Netherlands smashed Bosnia 5-2, with Cody Gakpo scoring the third for the hosts. Five straight winners have made it a great week for the column, and we're looking to finish with one more in Plovdiv this afternoon.

Ilian Iliev's Bulgaria opened their Nations League campaign with a goalless draw in Belarus a few days ago. We reckon they could serve up a few more goals on home turf today.

Going back to 2018, Bulgaria have conceded in all of their last eight home games in this competition. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 7/8.

Across all competitions and friendlies, it's now three years since Bulgaria kept a clean sheet at home. Both teams have scored in 7/11 of those games.

Northern Ireland are slight outsiders for today's clash, but Michael O'Neill's men will fancy their chances of getting on their score sheet. The visitors have scored on all six of their outings since November last year. In this competition, they have scored 9 in 5 at home and away.

BTTS landed in 4/5 of those matches, and it's a bet we're ready to make at an odds-against price today.