Netherlands v Bosnia Tips: Back Oranje to overwhelm visitors
The Dutch should dominate in Eindhoven tonight but Bosnia can still deliver on a BTTS bet, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Dutch conceded in 4/5 at home in Nations League
-
Bosnia scored on 4/4 Nations League away days
-
Back home win & BTTS
Netherlands v Bosnia
Saturday 19:45 (Live on Premier Player)
In Hungary yesterday, Belgium beat Israel 3-1 to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.
We're in the Netherlands today to see the Oranje take on Bosnia in Nations League Group A3. The Dutch are strong favourites and rightly so. Including friendlies, Bosnia have lost 10/12 matches since March last year - the only opponent they've not lost to has been Liechtenstein.
Back in 2020, Bosnia came to the Netherlands for a Nations League game and lost 3-1. The Bosnians also scored on all three away days in the 2022 Nations League (at Finland, Montenegro and Romania).
Since Bosnia's last Nations League visit, the Dutch have played five Nations League home games. They've conceded at least twice in 4/5. Both Teams To Score is on offer at odds-against today and it's a price we like. Given Bosnia's dreadful form, we'll combine BTTS with a home win in the Match Odds and Both Teams To Score market.
We're also interested in who might get the goals tonight. With Memphis Depay missing for the hosts, Cody Gakpo looks set to play a key role. The Liverpool forward, who netted three times at Euro 2024 this summer, has scored on 10 of his last 21 international starts. Over on the Sportsbook, he's odds-against to find the net against a porous defence this evening.
Now read our Ireland v England Nations League preview here!
Recommended bets
