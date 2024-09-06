Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Red Devils to entertain

Belgium footballer Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is the key man for Belgium tonight

Belgium take on Israel in Hungary this evening and Tobias Gourlay reckons there could be goals

  • 34 goals in 7 Belgium home games

  • Israel scored 7 in 4 on road in Nations League

  • Back +3.5 Goals

Belgium v Israel
Friday 19:45

In Portugal last night, the hosts beat Croatia 2-1 to give us a goals winner that locks in our profit for the week.

We're staying with the Nations League today as Belgium play Israel in Group A2, which also contains France and Italy. This looks to be the most winnable game in the group for the Red Devils, who start as heavy favourites.

In Germany this summer, Belgium's four Euro 2024 appearances produced just four goals in total, but their Nations League home games have been quite different in recent years. Since 2020, seven such matches have produced 34 goals at a rate of almost five goals a game. Both teams scored in all but one of the games (a 2-0 win over England in 2020).

This match is being played behind closed doors in Hungary because of security concerns, but Belgium's approach should still be attacking. Romelu Lukaka and Leandro Trossard are absent, but Domenico Tedesco's hosts still have the talent to unlock the visitors. Manchester City team-mates Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne both look set to start.

Since 2020, Israel have played four Nations League away matches. They have been against weaker opposition (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Albania, Iceland) but Israel have found the net in 3/4, with the same fraction reaching Over 2.5 Goals. The price on Over 2.5 Goals in this one is short, but we're ready to take a punt on today's game going even higher.

Five of Belgium's seven previous Nations League home games have delivered Over 3.5 Goals and it's on offer at an odds-against price today.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 goals

EXC2.3

Now read our Wales v Turkey match preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.
Bet of the Day

Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  • Andy Schooler
Palmeiras v Botafogo

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

  5. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman