Wales v Turkey Tips: BTTS looks best way in for Bellamy opener

New boss Craig Bellamy will want to inject fresh enthusiasm

Turkey play an open game under Vincenzo Montella

BTTS is best option with Wales respected at home

Wales v Turkey

Friday 06 September, 19:45

Live on S4C

The Bellamy era begins

Despite his only managerial experience being a couple of years in charge of Anderlecht U21s, Craig Bellamy was handed the Wales job back in July.

The Welsh had enjoyed a great run under Robert Page but as Gareth Bale's battery ran out and he waved goodbye, the fortunes of the national team faded. In truth, it was the right time for Page to go before a once wonderful relationship with the fans soured further. Now the supporters can look back on his time with some incredible memories.

Bellamy, capped 78 times by Wales (19 goals), is a man who demands high standards and looks a good bet to give them fresh impetus after a period of stagnation that saw Wales fail to qualify for Euro 2024 after a series of limp performances at the World Cup.

Montella making Turkey tick

Unlike Wales, Turkey did qualify for Euro 2024 and they made quite an impact too, both in terms of results and being a side worth watching.

Let loose by Italian Vincenzo Montella, the Turks beat Georgia 3-1 and the Czech Republic 2-1 in the group stage, qualifying second behind Portugal on goal difference, before they put away an Austrian side who had been getting rave reviews, again winning by the odd goal in three.

They were also 1-0 up on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals with 20 minutes to go before being on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline. It was a disappointing exit but Turkey enjoyed their best tournament since reaching the last four of Euro 2008.

Wales still respected at home

While Bellamy's introduction throws in a big element of unpredictability, punters at least have the benefit of some very recent head-to-head form after these two met twice in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Turkey won 2-0 at home in the Black Sea port of Samsun last summer while the two played out a 1-1 draw in Cardiff back in November, Yusuf Yazici's 70th-minute penalty wiping out Neco Williams' seventh-minute opener.

After two June fixtures ended in a 0-0 draw away to minnows Gibraltar and a 4-0 loss in Slovakia - results that were the final straw for Page - Wales look vulnerable but they haven't lost a home game in 90 minutes for six games.

Home advantage still counts for plenty - the roar from all those bucket hats will be fierce on a Friday night - and that's why the betting is tight. On the exchanges it's Wales at 3.02/1, Turkey at 2.6613/8 and The Draw at 3.3512/5.

Both teams to Score stands out

The Draw is certainly tempting and it should be a rocking atmosphere in Cardiff.

There's a scenario where an inspired Wales give Bellamy a winning start but it's also not hard to see Turkey replicating the best of their Euro 2024 form and emerging with the win.

But with all three outcomes on the table, the safest bet looks to be BTTS at 5/61.84.

It landed in four of Turkey's five games at the Euros as they showed off a vibrant attack but vulnerable defence. And it's also worth noting that BTTS has been the result in three of Wales' last four home games.

Recommended Bet Back Both teams to Score in Wales v Turkey SBK 5/6

Consider Guler goal in Bet Builders

There's no obvious Wales goalscorer jumping off the page.

Kieffer Moore is the shortest-priced player on either side and despite a goal for new club Sheffield United against QPR, stretching back to last season he's managed to find the net just twice in his last 17 games for club and country.

Arda Guler could be worth a look though. The Real Madrid man fired home in Turkey's Euro 2024 opener against Georgia in the summer and closed La Liga with five in five for the Spanish giants.

Not surprisingly, given their riches up front, he's had his minutes at Madrid limited this term so far but he'll be fit and raring to go and the 19-year-old is worth considering in Bet Builder options.

Guler to score and BTTS pays a little bit over 4/15.00.