Jong Utrecht v MVV Maastricht

Monday 19:00

We begin across the border in the Netherlands, where Jong FC Utrecht are hosting MVV Maastricht in one of tonight's two second-tier Eerste Divisie games. We reckon the visitors look like the more likely winners...

Hosts Utrecht are bottom of the league, having lost five straight home and away. They are W1-D2-L4 on their own patch this season, failing to score in and losing all of their last three - to the teams currently second, fourth and fifth in the table.

Maastricht are sixth. They've won on each of their last two league visits to Utrecht. More recently, they've won 7/8 home and away in the Eerste Divisie. On the road, they've won three in a row and this season have won 2/2 against teams not alongside them in the top six. At an odds-against price, we'll take a punt on the outsiders to extend their good form this evening.