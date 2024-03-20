Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Goals on the way at the Shay

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook
Paul Cook's seen lots of goals for and against Chesterfield this season

The National League leaders are in action and Tobias Gourlay's expecting to be entertained...

  • Halifax have netted 6 in 3 at home

  • Chesterfield have scored 13 in 6 on the road

  • Back +2.5 Goals

    • FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield
    Wednesday 19:45

    In West Yorkshire last night, Notts County beat Bradford 3-0 to leave us a goal short on our bet.

    Today, we've come 10 miles south and dropped down a division to catch FC Halifax Town's National League home game with Chesterfield. The reverse fixture finished 3-2 to Chesterfield and we reckon it could be another high scorer at the Shay...

    Ten of Halifax's last 12 league home games have produced Over 2.5 Goals, including all of the most recent five. The hosts are outsiders for this one, but they have netted in 11/12, scoring twice in 7/12.

    Chesterfield are top of the table, but the Spireites have conceded in 14/19 on the road so far. Paul Cook's men score freely themselves, hitting 13 in six just recently. Overall, 12/19 have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, including five of the most recent six. We'll take tonight's clash to get over the line as well.

    Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.845/6

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals in FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield @ 1.845/6

