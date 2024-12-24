Football Bet of the Day: Back Zamalek to zap El Geish

Betfair's Boxing Day Football Superboost!

Aleksandar Isak (v Aston Villa) and Cole Palmer (v Fulham) form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.

Aleksandar Isak (21) and Cole Palmer (25) both sit in the top seven for shots on target this season.

We just need both men to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Isak & Palmer to have 1+ shots on target (was 1/2) NOW SBK 1/1

El Geish v Zamalek

Tuesday 18:00

In Italy last night, Udinese came from behind to shock Fiorentina 2-1 and give us a BTTS winner.

We're spending Christmas Eve in Egypt, where one of this afternoon's two top-flight games brings second-placed Zamalek (W3-D1-L1) to ninth-placed El Geish (W2-D1-L2). We're backing the visitors to leave with all three points...

Both of El Geish's wins to this point have come on the road. At home, they have failed to score a single goal in three attempts (D1-L2).

Zamalek have been perfect on the road to this point, winning 2/2 by a combined 6-0. We'll take them to shut down El Geish today.