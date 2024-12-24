Football Bet of the Day: Back Zamalek to zap El Geish
Tobias Gourlay's got a Christmas Eve fancy in Egypt
-
El Geish goalless through 3 home games
-
Zamalek hit 6 in 2 on the road
-
Back Zamalek to win
-
Get an extra boost on your Premier League Bet Builders this Christmas with Betfair
-
Watch Alan Shearer vs Rachael Blackmore in a very special quiz here!
-
Get a completely Free Bet on any sport on Boxing Day
Betfair's Boxing Day Football Superboost!
Aleksandar Isak (v Aston Villa) and Cole Palmer (v Fulham) form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.
Aleksandar Isak (21) and Cole Palmer (25) both sit in the top seven for shots on target this season.
We just need both men to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.
Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the latest tips here!
El Geish v Zamalek
Tuesday 18:00
In Italy last night, Udinese came from behind to shock Fiorentina 2-1 and give us a BTTS winner.
We're spending Christmas Eve in Egypt, where one of this afternoon's two top-flight games brings second-placed Zamalek (W3-D1-L1) to ninth-placed El Geish (W2-D1-L2). We're backing the visitors to leave with all three points...
Both of El Geish's wins to this point have come on the road. At home, they have failed to score a single goal in three attempts (D1-L2).
Zamalek have been perfect on the road to this point, winning 2/2 by a combined 6-0. We'll take them to shut down El Geish today.
Check out our Boxing Day Premier League acca here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Liverpool v Everton: Back Salah in 39/1 Merseyside derby Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Everton: Blues value to frustrate Reds again with 4/1 Draw
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Midweek Tips: Back Marmoush plus 7/1 Chelsea v Spurs bet
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Tottenham: Expect a battle at the Bridge