Football Bet of the Day: Back Zamalek to zap El Geish

Zamalek fans wave a scarf
Zamalek can make their fans proud this evening

Tobias Gourlay's got a Christmas Eve fancy in Egypt

El Geish v Zamalek
Tuesday 18:00

In Italy last night, Udinese came from behind to shock Fiorentina 2-1 and give us a BTTS winner.

We're spending Christmas Eve in Egypt, where one of this afternoon's two top-flight games brings second-placed Zamalek (W3-D1-L1) to ninth-placed El Geish (W2-D1-L2). We're backing the visitors to leave with all three points...

Both of El Geish's wins to this point have come on the road. At home, they have failed to score a single goal in three attempts (D1-L2).

Zamalek have been perfect on the road to this point, winning 2/2 by a combined 6-0. We'll take them to shut down El Geish today.

Recommended Bet

Back Zamalek to win

EXC1.91

