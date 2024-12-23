Football Bet of the Day: Back a tussle in Tuscany

Bet of the Day

Udinese fans and flags
Udinese's ultras might find something to cheer about in Florence

Fiorentina have a strong home record but Udinese can find the back of the net today, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • Fiorentina conceded in 5/6 at home

  • Udinese netted in 6/8 away

  • Back BTTS

Fiorentina v Udinese
Monday 17:30 (Live on One Football)

In Portugal last night, Gil Vicente held Sporting to a goalless draw that delivered a sixth straight winner for Kev. He steps into Christmas with a spring as we take over for the rest of the year.

We start in Italy, where the first of today's two Serie A games brings X-placed Udinese to X-placed Fiorentina. We reckon both teams can get on the score sheet...

La Viola are on a winning streak of five at the Artemio Franchi and will start this game as odds-on favourites. However, they have conceded in four of those five wins, and in 5/6 here going back to a 2-2 draw with Monza in September.

This fixture was a 2-2 draw last season, and Udinese have been scoring frequently on their travels this term. Today's visitors have netted on 6/8 road trips, including all of the most recent four.

Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 5/6 Fiorentina home games and 6/8 Udinese away matches - and it's what's we're doing ahead of this evening's clash.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams to Score

EXC1.9

Recommended bets

