Monday Football Tips: Back 9/2 Bet Builder in Serie A involving Moise Kean

Fiorentina v Udinese

Monday 23 December, 17:30

Christmas week has arrived so let's get the big question out of the way first - yes, there will be a props column every day!

It would obviously be great to start with a decent winner and Monday's early game in Italy's Serie A provides a chance to land a 9/25.50 shot. The data certainly looks good, so here goes...

This game sees Fiorentina looking to move back into the top four by beating ninth-placed Udinese.

The hosts boast the best defensive record in the league, 11 conceding being the lowest such total in Serie A.

Despite their top-half position, Udinese have won only six and lost eight of their 16 games. With this in mind, a win for La Viola at 4/71.57 or even a win 'to nil' at 11/82.38 are certainly worthy of consideration.

However, the way I'm going to side with the hosts is to back Moise Kean to score.

The former Everton man is in good form and already has nine Serie A goals this season, 13 in all competitions.

Notably, his last three home starts have brought him six goals and so he should be relishing facing the worst defence in the top 12. Udinese have conceded multiple goals in four of their five games against the current top six, as well as against mid-table Roma and struggling Venezia.

The choice of referee also caught the eye ahead of this one, with Matteo Marcenaro taking charge.

He's ranked fourth for cards in Serie A this season, averaging 5.2 yellows per game and if that small, five-game sample isn't enough for you, he was also eighth across the whole of the 2023/24 campaign.

Throw in his Serie B matches and he's landed the over 5.5 cards bet - 23/20 here - in seven of his eight games this season.

Only three Serie A sides have received more cards than Udinese but with Fiorentina only in the middle of that particular table I'll take the safer option and add over 4.5 cards to our Bet Builder.

The final leg comes in the fouls market where the visitors' Jaka Bijol gets the nod to commit at least one.

The Slovenia international centre-back has now committed a foul in eight of his last nine appearances, while across the season as a whole, he's managed one in 14 of 18.

He'll have Kean to deal with here and the striker is Fiorentina's most-fouled player on the 'per game' metric, drawing 1.73 fouls per match, on average. He's been fouled 2+ times in the majority of his starts this season.

Put the three legs together and you get those odds of 9/25.50.

Recommended Bet Back Kean to score, over 4.5 cards & Bijol to commit 1+ foul SBK 9/2

