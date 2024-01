Galatasaray have won 10/10 at home



Zaha has netted in 3/4 home starts



Back Gala to win & Zaha to score



Galatasaray v Istanbulspor

Thursday 17:00

In Turkey yesterday, Gaziantep and Konyaspor started promisingly. They reached 1-1 before the break, but then the goals dried up and we were left one short of our target.

We're sticking in Turkey, though. One of today's three Super League games brings bottom-of-the-table Istanbulspor across town to play second-placed Galatasaray.

The hosts are a perfect W10-D0-L0 at Rams Park this season - and scoring at a rate of 2.5 goals a game. Wilfried Zaha, the ex-Crystal Palace forward who was recently left out of Ivory Coast's Afcon squad, has been a regular contributor.

Zaha has started all four of Galatasaray's Super League matches this year and scored three times, including a couple of goals last time out at Trabzonspor. At Rams Park, he has netted four times from four starts since November. He's scored at least once in 3/4.

Istanbulspor are W1-D2-L7 on the road this season and don't look to pose much threat to their hosts. For an odds-against bet, we'll back Galatasaray to win and Zaha to score using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.