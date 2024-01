Swansea and Bournemouth meet again in cup competition

Bournemouth host Swansea as they get the protracted FA Cup fourth round underway on Thursday in a competition they should have their eyes fully on.

The Cherries had to come from 2-0 down to beat QPR in the last round, and despite losing 4-0 to Liverpool they're in great form and in a decent position in the Premier League so fit the profile of a side that could make a run.

Andoni Iraola has a week until their next league game but will likely make changes again similar to the QPR game, but whoever plays will be keen to earn a rare fifth-round spot for the club and avoid a Swansea upset.

Bournemouth's promising midfielder Alex Scott should get another start and chance to impress, which he may well do in a number of ways.

For us though, it's how many time he'll get fouled by Swansea players that we're looking at - namely the 8/52.60 on Scott to be fouled 2+ times.

Teams have been getting after the 20-year-old when he plays, as he's been fouled twice or more in five of his nine appearances - including three times by QPR in the last round.

Marcos Senesi leads Bournemouth in fouls committed this season with 29 - and when he goes off he goes off big - with games giving away four and five fouls under his belt this season.

He most recently gave five fouls away just a couple of games ago, but crucially for us he also gave five away when these two sides met in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

We're sticking on that trend and investing in the 5/61.84 on Senesi to give away 2+ fouls here.

Luis Sinisterra looked pretty lively against Liverpool despite not getting an effort in on goal - but he can put that right here.

We're taking the 7/42.75 for Sinisterra 2+ shots on target as he'll give Swansea problems for however long he plays.

The Colombian has a three games with multiple shots on target this season - with two of those coming from just the three games he played against Championship opposition.

Sinisterra had two on target against QPR in the last round, and for previous club Leeds he had four in one game against Ipswich - so he's a real threat at that level.

If he starts this could be solid standalone bet for the game.

