Wigan v Charlton

Tuesday 19:45

In Portugal last night, Boavista blanked for the first time in the Primeira Liga this season. Sporting came away with a 2-0 win that took down our BTTS bet.

We're on home turf today for one of this evening's three games from League One. Charlton are making the trip north to Wigan and we reckon it could be a fruitless one for the south Londoners.

Wigan have won 4/6 league games at DW Stadium this season. The two defeats have come against teams now in the top five (Portsmouth and Barnsley).

Against teams alongside Charlton in the wrong half of the table, Shaun Maloney's men have been perfect so far, beating all of Northampton, Cambridge and Shrewsbury.

Michael Appleton's Charlton are winless on the road after five attempts, managing just a couple of draws. They've found the net just three times across those five outings and might not have the firepower to match today's hosts - who have scored twice in 4/6 on their own patch.

At an odds-against price, we'll take Wigan to notch another W at the DW.

