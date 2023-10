Boavista have netted in 8/8 league games this season



In Germany yesterday, Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg 2-1 to move back to the top of the Bundesliga. Kev's man Frimpong didn't get on the score-sheet, but he did assist Florian Wirtz's opening goal for anyone who backed him to score or assist.

We're starting the week in Portugal, where the Monday-night game in the Primeira Liga brings second-placed Sporting Lisbon to sixth-ranked Boavista. The visitors are heavy favourites for the win, but we fancy both teams can get on the score-sheet.

Home and away, both teams have scored in all of Boavista's first eight league games of the season. At Estadio do Bessa, Petit's men are W2-D2-L0 having netted 10 times across four previous outings - including a 3-2 win over league leaders Benfica. The hosts also won this particular fixture 2-1 last season.

Sporting are rolling. Ruben Amorim's men are W7-D1-L0 overall, winning 2/3 on the road. They've conceded on all three road trips so far - including on a couple of visits to teams well below Boavista in the table. We'll take the favourites to leak again and BTTS to land for a ninth straight Boavista game.

