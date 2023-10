Bayer can regain top spot with a win

Alonso's men unbeaten in all competitions

Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg

Sunday 29 October, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Cadiz put us through the ringer last night, as they squandered a 2-0 lead in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Sevilla, but they held onto a point and ensured we end this week in profit.

We'll wrap up our week in the German Bundesliga, because the surprise package Bayer Leverkusen are hoping to regain top spot with a home win against Freiburg, and I fancy one of their wing-back wizards to make his mark.

Xabi Alonso's Bayer have been sensational so far, winning seven and drawing one of their eight league games so far. They've already racked up a quarter-century of goals in the top flight, and in cup football they've won all four matches with scorelines of 8-0, 4-0, 2-1 and 5-1.

Star striker Victor Boniface has caught the eye by banging in ten goals in all competitions, Florian Wirtz is one of the smartest playmakers in German and maybe European football, Jonas Hofmann has been a wonderful signing from Rhineland rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Granit Xhaka has brought leadership and toughness since his summer switch from Arsenal.

However, one of the most important parts of the team is the wing-back partnership of Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong. Grimaldo has already racked up five goals and three assists across the Bundesliga and Europa League, while for Frimpong it's four goals and four assists. Grimaldo has a wonderful left foot, Frimpong has pace to burn and has become a clinical finisher.

Freiburg had a punishing trip to Serbia to face Backa Topola on Thursday, and although they won 3-1 thanks to a Vincenzo Grifo hat-trick, they had to work hard to come back from a goal down. Freiburg have claimed a solitary point from their last three away games.

I think Frimpong is overpriced in the Sportsbook's To Score market at 3.7511/4. Freiburg have lost left-back Christian Gunter to injury, and he was one of the few players who could've kept up with Frimpong in a foot race and had the defensive chops to deal with him. The Dutch international looked razor-sharp at Wolfsburg last weekend, and I think he can score here.

If you want to be a little more conservative, you can back Frimpong to Score or Assist at 2.01/1.