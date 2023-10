Cadiz have only lost once at home

Sevilla poor on the road

Cadiz v Sevilla

Saturday 28 October, 20:00

Bochum and Mainz did us proud in Germany last night, as their basement battle gave us a thrilling 2-2 draw, and landed our Over 2.5 Goals bet with room to spare. With a spring in our step, we'll head to warmer climes in Spain, because Cadiz are up against Sevilla in La Liga.

Cadiz returned to the top flight in 2020 after a long absence, and have competed well ever since. They have finished 12th, 17th and 14th in their last three campaigns, and they have built up a reputation as awkward opponents, especially at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

Former Espanyol and Valladolid boss Sergio kept Cadiz up with room to spare last term, and he got them into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. This season the Yellow Submarine (yes, the same as Villarreal) have taken a creditable nine points from the first ten games.

Cadiz have only lost once at home, and that was to a Girona side that is absolutely flying at the moment. They have beaten Alaves and Villarreal and drawn with Almeria and Rayo Vallecano.

Sevilla have had a punishing week under new coach Diego Alonso. Last weekend they played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with Real Madrid, and in midweek they lost to Arsenal in the Champions League. Given that Alonso demands absolute effort without the ball, it's fair to say the squad might be a bit drained.

Sevilla's away form is poor. They haven't won any of their last seven away games in all competitions, and in La Liga they have claimed just two points from the last five road trips.

I'll back Cadiz +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.824/5, which means we get a winner as long as Sevilla don't win.