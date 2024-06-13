Football Bet of the Day: Back Waterford to leak in Ireland

Waterford have netted 14 in 4 at home



Waterford v Shelbourne

Thursday 19:45

There was a shock in Finland last night as Haka beat KuPS 1-0. The hosts missed a penalty that would've landed our BTTS bet.

We move onto Ireland, where one of today's top-flight games brings Irish Premier League leaders Shelbourne to Waterford. We reckon both teams can find the net in this one...

Promoted Waterford have come into a bit of form on their own patch. Keith Long's men have won four straight, scoring 14 times in total - while conceding at least once in all four outings. Since the start of term, 7/10 home games have delivered BTTS, including a 1-1 draw in a previous meeting with today's oppo.

Shelbourne are W5-D4-L1 on the road this season, and come into this evening's game as favourites. Damien Duff's men have conceded on five of their last seven road trips, though. With 4/7 paying out on BTTS, that's a bet we can make on this one at around even money.