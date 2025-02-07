Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back visitors to strike in Vallecas

Rayo Vallecano fans and scarves
The Vallecano faithful have seen their boys concede regularly at home

It might not be one-way traffic for the home favourites in La Liga tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

Rayo Vallecano v Valladolid
Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

We're in Spain today for the Friday-night game from La Liga. Rock-bottom Valladolid are headed to sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano and we like the odds-against price on both teams to score...

The struggling visitors have lost 10/11 on the road this season, but they have found the back of the net on six of their last nine away days. They've yet to keep a clean sheet away from home - in fact they've conceded 2+ in 10/11 - so BTTS has been the right bet in 6/9.

Vallecano won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this term. Last season, they also won this fixture 2-1. In the current campaign, Inigo Perez's men have a winning W4-D3-L3 home record - that's despite conceding in 9/10 of those matches to this point. They've scored themselves in all 10, so we've few concerns about them hitting the back of the net tonight.

There's greater doubt around Valladolid's ability to locate the onion bag this evening, but that's more than factored into the plump price about BTTS.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams to Score

EXC2.3

Recommended bets

