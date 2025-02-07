Football Bet of the Day: Back visitors to strike in Vallecas

Hosts leaked in 9/10 at home

Ailing visitors netted in 6/9 away

Back BTTS



Rayo Vallecano v Valladolid

Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Winterthur last night, our hopes for a goal fest melted away as Zurich shut down the hosts 2-0.

We're in Spain today for the Friday-night game from La Liga. Rock-bottom Valladolid are headed to sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano and we like the odds-against price on both teams to score...

The struggling visitors have lost 10/11 on the road this season, but they have found the back of the net on six of their last nine away days. They've yet to keep a clean sheet away from home - in fact they've conceded 2+ in 10/11 - so BTTS has been the right bet in 6/9.

Vallecano won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this term. Last season, they also won this fixture 2-1. In the current campaign, Inigo Perez's men have a winning W4-D3-L3 home record - that's despite conceding in 9/10 of those matches to this point. They've scored themselves in all 10, so we've few concerns about them hitting the back of the net tonight.

There's greater doubt around Valladolid's ability to locate the onion bag this evening, but that's more than factored into the plump price about BTTS.