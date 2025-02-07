Man Utd v Leicester FA Cup Tips: Vardy can make his mark in 9/2 Bet Builder

The goal quotes could be too high on two teams who struggle to score

The two games between this pair this season produced just two cards

Jamie Vardy remains a threat up front and can star in a 9/2 5.50 Bet Builder

Man Utd v Leicester

Friday 07 February, 20:00

Live on ITV 1, ITVX, STV & UTV



United have been a disaster at home

It's come to the point now under Ruben Amorim where you expect any half-decent team visiting Old Trafford to come away with a win.

In their last seven home games, United have been defeated in five of them, those losses coming against Nottingham Forest (2-3), Bournemouth (0-3), Newcastle (0-2), Brighton (1-3) and Crystal Palace (0-2).

Even rock-bottom Southampton nearly won there, Amad Diallo rescuing the Red Devils with a late, late hat-trick after the visitors had held the lead with eight minutes left.

Just as well then that the team heading to Manchester for this fourth-round FA Cup clash are Leicester City, the most out-of-form team in the Premier League.

Leicester starting to look doomed

Yes, Leicester sit 18th and last in the six-game top-flight form table after losing five of their last six games. That miserable run has seen them slip into the relegation zone.

The twist here, of course, is that they're managed by former Manchester United favourite Ruud van Nistelrooy and, not only that, he's already been on the winning side in this fixture recently. Twice!

That, though, was when he took temporary charge of United and guided them to 5-2 (Carabao Cup) and 3-0 (Premier League) wins over the Foxes. Those results likely played a part in him getting the Leicester job.

In a parallel universe, van Nistelrooy got the United job while Leicester appointed Amorim. It doesn't take much of a mental leap to think both teams would now have more points had they done so.

Red Devils way too short and Ruud will have insight

Okay, it's Leicester but surely it would be madness to back Man Utd at 3/101.30 in the outright market given how dreadful their home form is. The Draw is 9/25.50 while Leicester are 15/28.50.

True, Leicester have lost five of the last six in the Premier League but the exception was an away win at another team having a nightmare time at home in the top-flight - Spurs. If Leicester can win at Tottenham, they in theory can win at United.

Admittedly, the Foxes have been gubbed twice at Old Trafford already this season but the waters are muddied by the now Leicester boss being in charge of United at the time. Surely, van Nistelrooy will have some extra insight on how to get at this struggling United team.

Goals quotes may be too high

It's very easy to think that both these teams can't defend and therefore the game will be crammed full of goals. After all we've already seen them play out two head-to-heads that ended 5-2 and 3-0.

But perhaps it's significant that the second game featured four goals fewer than the first. Teams work each other out and goals can be harder to come by when they face off again.

And with van Nistelrooy having already had a foot in the opposing camp, there could be extra elements of caution and cancelling each other out.

Now, I'm far from suggesting a 0-0 here but Under 3.5 goals at 4/61.67 makes sense.

With Premier League goal counts of 25 (Leicester) and 28 (Manchester United), these two are the fourth and joint-fifth lowest scorers in the top flight.

Even if they can't defend very well, both just struggle to find regular goalscorers to put the ball in the net.

And to bring it back to the numbers, Under 3.5 has landed in 10 of United's last 14 matches in all competitions and in five of Leicester's last seven.

However, with the price of the single a bit short...

Vardy value in Bet Builder

Jamie Vardy keeps on keepin' on and he's scored twice in his last five matches.

He could be worth a bet to score here but I prefer to back him to do something he keeps delivering: having a shot on target.

Vardy has forced a save out of a goalkeeper in seven of his last eight matches so is worth a punt at 8/111.73 To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target.

That's one leg of a Bet Builder. Another is the previously mentioned Under 3.5 goals quote.

The final leg is Under 3.5 Cards, priced up at 7/101.70 as a single.

In the two previous meetings between this pair this season, there was just a single yellow in each. In short, there's no beef that will carry over.

The referee is Michael Salisbury who has booked just 21 players (and sent one off) in his seven Premier League assignments this season.

Put those three elements together - lack of goals, lack of cards and a Vardy shot on target - and the Bet Builder comes out at around 9/25.50.