Football Bet of the Day: Back a flurry of goals in Winterthur

Hosts leaked 10 in 3 at home

Visitors conceded 10 in 3 away

Back +3.5 Goals



Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Winterthur v FC Zurich

Thursday 19:30

In Scotland last night, Celtic thrashed Dundee 6-0 to make good on our Win to Nil bet.

We're in Switzerland today for the top-flight game between Winterthur, who are running last in the 12-team league, and sixth-placed FC Zurich. The visitors are favourites but we fancy both teams can contribute to the spectacle...

This season's first meeting of these finished 4-2 to Zurich in Zurich. Their last meeting in Winterthur finished 3-1 to Zurich.

Ricardo Moniz's Zurich have been less successful against other opposition recently. They've lost three in a row on the road recently, conceding 10 times along the way.

Uli Forte's Winterthur are not as strong as those recent opponents, but they do bring a goal threat. Tonight's hosts have netted in each of their last seven Super League games at their Schutzenwiese home. Most recently, they've scored five times in losing a couple of close ones to the teams currently first and third in the table.

Defence continues to be a problem for Winterthur - they've conceded 10 in 3 at home recently. With goals on the cards at both ends tonight, we'll take a punt on Winterthur to deliver Over 3.5 Goals for the sixth time in 11 home matches.