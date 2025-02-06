Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back a flurry of goals in Winterthur

FC Zurich fans wave flags
FC Zurich can put on a show for their travelling faithful

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be entertained by one of tonight's games in the Swiss Super League

Winterthur v FC Zurich
Thursday 19:30

In Scotland last night, Celtic thrashed Dundee 6-0 to make good on our Win to Nil bet.

We're in Switzerland today for the top-flight game between Winterthur, who are running last in the 12-team league, and sixth-placed FC Zurich. The visitors are favourites but we fancy both teams can contribute to the spectacle...

This season's first meeting of these finished 4-2 to Zurich in Zurich. Their last meeting in Winterthur finished 3-1 to Zurich.

Ricardo Moniz's Zurich have been less successful against other opposition recently. They've lost three in a row on the road recently, conceding 10 times along the way. 

Uli Forte's Winterthur are not as strong as those recent opponents, but they do bring a goal threat. Tonight's hosts have netted in each of their last seven Super League games at their Schutzenwiese home. Most recently, they've scored five times in losing a couple of close ones to the teams currently first and third in the table.

Defence continues to be a problem for Winterthur - they've conceded 10 in 3 at home recently. With goals on the cards at both ends tonight, we'll take a punt on Winterthur to deliver Over 3.5 Goals for the sixth time in 11 home matches.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 goals

EXC3.3

Recommended bets

