Football Bet of the Day: Back a flurry of goals in Winterthur
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be entertained by one of tonight's games in the Swiss Super League
-
Hosts leaked 10 in 3 at home
-
Visitors conceded 10 in 3 away
-
Back +3.5 Goals
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Winterthur v FC Zurich
Thursday 19:30
In Scotland last night, Celtic thrashed Dundee 6-0 to make good on our Win to Nil bet.
We're in Switzerland today for the top-flight game between Winterthur, who are running last in the 12-team league, and sixth-placed FC Zurich. The visitors are favourites but we fancy both teams can contribute to the spectacle...
This season's first meeting of these finished 4-2 to Zurich in Zurich. Their last meeting in Winterthur finished 3-1 to Zurich.
Ricardo Moniz's Zurich have been less successful against other opposition recently. They've lost three in a row on the road recently, conceding 10 times along the way.
Uli Forte's Winterthur are not as strong as those recent opponents, but they do bring a goal threat. Tonight's hosts have netted in each of their last seven Super League games at their Schutzenwiese home. Most recently, they've scored five times in losing a couple of close ones to the teams currently first and third in the table.
Defence continues to be a problem for Winterthur - they've conceded 10 in 3 at home recently. With goals on the cards at both ends tonight, we'll take a punt on Winterthur to deliver Over 3.5 Goals for the sixth time in 11 home matches.
Now read our Liverpool v Tottenham tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay
-
Football Betting Tips
Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal