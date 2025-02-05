Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Dundee to draw a blank

Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers should have something to smile about tonight

Tobias Gourlay expects Celtic to be in cruise control against Dundee tonight...

Celtic v Dundee
Wednesday 19:45

In Lancashire last night, Burnley beat Oxford 1-0 to give us a Win to Nil winner.

We're on the other side of Hadrian's Wall today for the Scottish Premiership game between league leaders Celtic and 10th-placed Dundee. We fancy the home favourites to get the job done with minimal fuss...

Brendan Rodgers' men are W10-D1-L0 at Celtic Park this term. All ten of those wins have been accompanied by clean sheets. The positive results include a 2-0 triumph just last month against today's opponents.

Dundee have won their last couple of away games, but they were against rock-bottom St Johnstone and bottom-half outfit St Mirren. They've lost 5/11 on the road overall. In four of those five defeats, the Dark Blues failed to score. We'll take them to blank again today and leave Glasgow empty handed.

Recommended Bet

Back Celtic Win to Nil

EXC1.96

Now read more of our Wednesday football tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

  • Mike Norman
Get tips and betting odds for Leeds v Everton in the Premier League
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Napoli new favs to sign Hojlund after Lukaku injury

  • Editor
Man Utd's Old Trafford Stadium
English Premier League

Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  • Lewis Jones
Etihad Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Leeds United v Everton: Newcomers can start with a win at 11/8

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu