Football Bet of the Day: Back Dundee to draw a blank

Celtic conceded 2 in 11 at home this season

Dundee failed to score in 4/9 away

Back hosts to win to nil



Celtic v Dundee

Wednesday 19:45

In Lancashire last night, Burnley beat Oxford 1-0 to give us a Win to Nil winner.

We're on the other side of Hadrian's Wall today for the Scottish Premiership game between league leaders Celtic and 10th-placed Dundee. We fancy the home favourites to get the job done with minimal fuss...

Brendan Rodgers' men are W10-D1-L0 at Celtic Park this term. All ten of those wins have been accompanied by clean sheets. The positive results include a 2-0 triumph just last month against today's opponents.

Dundee have won their last couple of away games, but they were against rock-bottom St Johnstone and bottom-half outfit St Mirren. They've lost 5/11 on the road overall. In four of those five defeats, the Dark Blues failed to score. We'll take them to blank again today and leave Glasgow empty handed.