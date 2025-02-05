Football Bet of the Day: Back Dundee to draw a blank
Tobias Gourlay expects Celtic to be in cruise control against Dundee tonight...
Celtic conceded 2 in 11 at home this season
Dundee failed to score in 4/9 away
Back hosts to win to nil
Celtic v Dundee
Wednesday 19:45
In Lancashire last night, Burnley beat Oxford 1-0 to give us a Win to Nil winner.
We're on the other side of Hadrian's Wall today for the Scottish Premiership game between league leaders Celtic and 10th-placed Dundee. We fancy the home favourites to get the job done with minimal fuss...
Brendan Rodgers' men are W10-D1-L0 at Celtic Park this term. All ten of those wins have been accompanied by clean sheets. The positive results include a 2-0 triumph just last month against today's opponents.
Dundee have won their last couple of away games, but they were against rock-bottom St Johnstone and bottom-half outfit St Mirren. They've lost 5/11 on the road overall. In four of those five defeats, the Dark Blues failed to score. We'll take them to blank again today and leave Glasgow empty handed.
Now read more of our Wednesday football tips here!
Recommended bets
