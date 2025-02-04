Football Bet of the Day: Back Burnley to blank Oxford

Burnley conceded 4 goals in 14 home games all season

Oxford scored 3 in 9 on the road recently

Back hosts to win to nil



Burnley v Oxford Utd

Tuesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+ App)

In Spain last night, Girona beat Las Palmas 2-1 to give us a winning start to the week.

We're on home turf today as Burnley host Oxford United in the Championship this evening. We reckon it could be a fruitless trip north for the visitors...

Burnley have drawn their last three 0-0 at Turf Moor, but two of those games were against teams now alongside them in the top four (Leeds and Sunderland). Hosting teams currently outside the top 10, Scott Parker's men are W6-D4-L0 - and they've conceded just twice in total across those ten games.

Gary Rowett's Oxford are W1-D5-L8 on their travels this season. They've lost 6/6 away to teams now sitting 12th and above. The problem has been a lack of cutting edge - the U's have netted only three times across their last nine away days.

Visiting the three teams alongside Burnley in the top four, Oxford have lost 0-2, 0-3 and 0-4. We'll take them to lose without scoring again tonight.