Football Bet of the Day: Back Burnley to blank Oxford
Tobias Gourlay fancies Oxford to fail their Turf Moor test in the Championship tonight...
-
Burnley conceded 4 goals in 14 home games all season
-
Oxford scored 3 in 9 on the road recently
-
Back hosts to win to nil
Burnley v Oxford Utd
Tuesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+ App)
In Spain last night, Girona beat Las Palmas 2-1 to give us a winning start to the week.
We're on home turf today as Burnley host Oxford United in the Championship this evening. We reckon it could be a fruitless trip north for the visitors...
Burnley have drawn their last three 0-0 at Turf Moor, but two of those games were against teams now alongside them in the top four (Leeds and Sunderland). Hosting teams currently outside the top 10, Scott Parker's men are W6-D4-L0 - and they've conceded just twice in total across those ten games.
Gary Rowett's Oxford are W1-D5-L8 on their travels this season. They've lost 6/6 away to teams now sitting 12th and above. The problem has been a lack of cutting edge - the U's have netted only three times across their last nine away days.
Visiting the three teams alongside Burnley in the top four, Oxford have lost 0-2, 0-3 and 0-4. We'll take them to lose without scoring again tonight.
Now read more of our football tips & previews here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Man Utd v Arsenal: Back Gunners win in 17/1 bet builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal
-
Football Betting Tips
Safe Sub Winners: Wirtz goalscorer bets saved by Chiesa as Safe Sub shows its value
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Why you should back Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 8/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Newcastle: Win with fast-starting Watkins & back a 14/1 Bet Builder