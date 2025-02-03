Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Girona

Spain football fans and flags
Girona and Las Palmas clash in Spain today

Home favourites could leak to Las Palmas in La Liga tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Favourites Girona conceded in 6/7 at home

  • Las Palmas netted in 7/10 away

  • Back both teams to score

Girona v Las Palmas
Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Germany yesterday, Wolfsburg held Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-1 draw that meant another winner for Kev. As he heads off for a frothy stein, we're starting out in Spain...

In La Liga tonight, tenth-placed Girona are odds-on favourites to send 15th-placed Las Palmas back to the Canaries with nothing. We reckon the visitors can at least nick a goal at Estadi Montilivi...

Girona have conceded in 6/7 on their own patch recently. Only rock-bottom Valladolid have failed to find a way through the home defence. During this run, the teams now 11th, 12th, 16th and 17th have all netted on visits here.

Las Palmas will look to join them tonight, and there are reasons to believe they can hit the target. The visitors have scored on 7/10 road trips so far in the campaign, with both teams teams scoring in the same fraction. At close to even money, we'll take them to help deliver on a BTTS bet in this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC1.92

Recommended bets

