Chelsea v West Ham: Hammers can frustrate hosts in 9/2 draw

Chelsea v West Ham

Monday 03 February, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League



Transfer window has irked Enzo

You get the feeling that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would love to have played this game a day later when the transfer window had finally slammed shut. Maresca has said numerous times that all the potential comings, goings and endless rumours have disrupted his side's focus and results would back that up.

Since a run of five straight Premier League wins that made them Liverpool's nearest challengers, Chelsea have stalled badly. In their last seven top-flight outings, they've managed just a single win. They suffered their third defeat in that poor run when losing at Manchester City last weekend after taking an early lead and wasting a glorious chance to build on it.

It all means Chelsea went into the weekend in sixth. Hopes of Champions League football next season are now very much in the air again.

Hammers have responded to Potter

We're four games into the Graham Potter reign and overall there have been some decent signs. Despite an FA Cup exit to Aston Villa, the Hammers have won one, lost one and drawn one since.

The stalemate was a 1-1 draw back at Villa Park last week and West Ham could have won it after pulling level in the 70th minute via Emerson. Currently 11 points above the drop zone, the table suggests anything from eighth to 16th is likely so Potter will want to push for a top-half finish.

Team news could be crucial here as West Ham could have forwards Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville back after recent injuries. Defender Dinos Mavropanos returns after a ban.

Potter can make a point

Chelsea are just 1/31.33 to take maximum points and that looks incredibly short given their current form. Even Cole Palmer hasn't appeared totally on it of late and the goals have dried up for Nicolas Jackson.

Add in mistakes at the back and a Stamford Bridge record that shows Chelsea winning less than half of their home games (five of 11) and that's a price to steer well clear of.

West Ham are 13/27.50 to gain a fourth away win of the season while The Draw is 9/25.50.

And it's that price for a stalemate that take the eye. Chelsea have drawn four at home and West Ham four away and Potter will be particularly keen to frustrate the club that fired him.

With the potential of players coming back that make a difference in attack for the Hammers they look capable of pinching something.

Brighton had 15 draws in Potter's final season on the south coast and that's perhaps a hint at what West Ham can expect. He'll make them harder to beat but perhaps lack that extra spark that brings wins.

Recommended Bet Back The Draw SBK 9/2

In-form pair can combine in goalscorer Bet Builder

Cole Palmer is usually the go-to Chelsea player at home but his anytime price of 5/61.84 isn't giving anything away. He's scored three in his last six games and also three in his last half-dozen matches at Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke is the man in form for Chelsea having scored in his last two Premier League games - at home to Wolves and away to Manchester City.

He's worth looking at in a Bet Builder with West Ham's Lucas Paqueta.

Potter seems to be getting more of a tune out of the Brazilian than Julen Lopetegui and Paqueta has scored twice in Potter's four games in charge. He even played up front last time out so the 5/16.00 anytime looks value.

Both Madueke and Paqueta to score in a Bet Builder pays 15/116.00.