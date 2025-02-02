Football Bet of the Day: Wolves can take down Eagles

Tired Frankfurt lost in Rome in midweek

Marmoush departure to Man City a hefty blow

Wolves a threat on the road, can at least avoid defeat

Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg

Sunday 02 February, 14:30

Monaco and Auxerre landed our BTTS bet with room to spare last night, as the Monegasques ran out 4-2 winners.

We'll wrap up the week in Germany, because Eintracht Frankfurt are in action against Wolfsburg, and I think the visitors can pick up at least a point.

Wolfsburg have made big strides under former Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhüttl, and they have been particularly good on their travels. They gave Bayern a scare in a recent 3-2 defeat, won 5-1 at RB Leipzig and have racked up five away wins in this season's Bundesliga.

The key to that success on the road is their pace on the counter. Algerian striker Mohamed Amoura has been outstanding, racking up eight goals and six assists in his maiden Bundesliga season. The more statuesque Dane Jonas Wind is also having a strong campaign (eight league goals and three assists), while right-winger Andreas Skov Olsen looks a fascinating pick-up from Club Brugge.

Eintracht Frankfurt are a heady third in the league, but star player Omar Marmoush has just been sold to Manchester City, and the team had a draining trip to Rome in the Europa League on Thursday. The Eagles were chasing a top-two seeding, so they picked a strong team, but they lost 2-0 at resurgent Roma.

Frankfurt have only won three of their last seven Bundesliga games, and I think they are a bit short here at 2.0421/20 to win the match. Wolfsburg have only lost three times on the road, and they gave both Bayern and Leverkusen a hell of a game as visiting teams.

I'll back Wolfsburg/Draw Double Chance at 1.9620/21.