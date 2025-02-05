Wednesday Football Tips: On-song Rodrygo looks too big to miss in 11/4 Bet Builder

Rodrygo has scored in 8 of his last 11 games

Hosts' Raba has hit 1+ shot in 9 of 11 starts this season

Back Bet Builder double at 11/4 3.75 in Copa del Rey QF

Leganes v Real Madrid

Wednesday February 5, 20:00

Rodrygo could be forgiven for thinking the worst when Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid in the summer.

In a squad packed full of forward talent, some felt the Brazilian would struggle for game time.

However, over the past couple of months, Rodrygo has been arguably Real's most important player and he arrives at this Copa del Rey quarter-final having scored in eight of his last 11 games (10 goals in total).

Now, the La Liga leaders face a home team hovering just two points outside the relegation zone in 16th.

Admittedly, Leganes have already shocked the other two members of the top three this season, beating both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but they've also shipped 10 goals in their other three home games against the top five, including three against Real back in November when Carlo Ancelotti's men also kept a clean sheet.

Real won't be at full strength here - Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have both been ruled out with focus on them being fit for this weekend's Madrid derby and next week's Champions League showdown with Manchester City.

However, that means Rodrygo should start, possibly at centre forward, and his current form makes odds of 11/53.20 look simply too big. That is good single material.

For our Bet Builder, I had hoped to go low on cards here - Real don't get many while referee Javier Alberola Rojas has long been one of the most lenient referees in Spain.

However, the under markets aren't available in this competition so I'm instead going for a short-priced play, namely Dani Raba to have 1+ shot.

The Leganes midfielder likes to try his luck and has now managed to land this in nine of his 11 starts this season.

He's started the last three, although even if he's only on the bench, a record of managing a shot in four of his six substitute appearances gives us some wriggle room.

Leganes have shown their ability to trouble the big boys and with Real also shorn of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and, probably, David Alaba at present, they will look to prey on the visitors' makeshift backline.

The double pays around 11/43.75.