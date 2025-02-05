Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Newcastle and Liverpool can book their places in EFL Cup final

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer previews this week's EFL Cup semi-final second legs and says Newcastle must perform at their best if they are to hold on to their lead against Arsenal and book a place at Wembley...

Dangerous Arsenal will push Newcastle all the way

I don't want to see Saturday's performance again, that's for sure. The last two home games have been Bournemouth and Fulham, and I don't want to see an early Arsenal goal because it'll be a really uncomfortable night if that happens.

Look, if we can't hold onto a two-goal lead, they've worked unbelievably hard and did so well to get those two goals, then they don't deserve to win the competition. It'll be an unbelievable atmosphere

I don't expect it to be straight forward, nothing ever is with Newcastle. It'll be a really tricky night because the mindset of Newcastle is that they're at their best when they're on the front foot, closing people down with lots of energy. But they're 2-0 up so mentally it may be tough for them and what I don't want to see is an early Arsenal goal. 

You could say at least they won't go into the game complacent after what happened at the weekend, so I'm hoping it gives them a kick up the backside and a little reminder of who and what they are. 

1280 Alexander Isak Newcastle pre season July 2024.jpg

Newcastle are best when on the front foot so I don't want to see them sitting and defending for most of the game. They'll have to do some of that no doubt, but they have to go out and play their own game as well because that's when they're at their best. 

Arsenal have had some really good results and they'll have belief that they can overturn the two-goal deficit. They're a really good side with a good manager and players who can score goals. We saw at the weekend that Arsenal are dangerous. They'll be wounded and hurt with the vast majority of the country expecting them to go out and that in itself should spell danger.

Alan Shearer's Newcastle v Arsenal prediction

I think Newcastle will have enough to get through. Whether they win the game or draw, well have to wait and see. It wouldn't surprise me if it's a really tight, end-to-end game with a draw being the outcome which will suit Newcastle. Hopefully we'll get the result then relax to watch Liverpool v Spurs the following evening! 

Liverpool are another level of opponent for Spurs

Sunday's win away at Brentford was a big result for Spurs. Not only for the game against Liverpool but for their mental state more than anything and the confidence and belief. 

Brentford have some really good attacking players so for Spurs to go there and nullify them as they did, with the back four that they had - Gray and Davies were at centre-back with Djed Spence at left-back and Porro at right-back. 

For them to shut Brentford out with that back four, it'll give them a lot of confidence. Having said that, going to Liverpool will be a different task than going to Brentford.

 Ange Postecoglou and Eddie Howe preseason 2024.jpg

Spurs changed it up slightly on Sunday at the G-Tech Stadium. I didn't see the two full-backs marauding forward too many times. They were stable, tight and compact, and it worked for them but they're going to have to have that and a lot more to come away from Anfield with a place in the Carabao Cup final on the line.

Liverpool will be hurting after the first leg and it'll be a really tough game for Spurs. 

Focus on stopping Mo Salah frees up other Liverpool stars

Mo Salah got another two goals at the weekend and he's having a great season. If Liverpool were to win the Premier League and Champions League - you wouldn't put it past them - then he could be on for the Ballon d'Or.

He's never been in contention for that annual award before but how do opponents stop him? Perhaps with a little bit of luck, you've got to double and sometimes treble up which is very difficult because that leaves space for other players. 

It's going to be really difficult to stop him. He's a great player and great player's often get what they want.

Arne Slot has been speaking about the contract situation with Salah and the big question is what is going to happen? I honestly haven't got a clue. They've also got Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virjil van Dijk in that position but it's not affecting their play. 

I said a few months ago that when it hits January, February and March, as an elite athlete, you have to be at it all the time. But if you're coming towards the end of your contract and you still haven't signed, there has to be a tiny bit of you that starts thinking about how an injury could affect your uncertain future. What their minds are thinking I don't know but it's not affecting them or Liverpool yet. 

Alan Shearer's Liverpool v Spurs prediction

If I had to put my neck on the line, I'd say Liverpool will be getting through to the final.

